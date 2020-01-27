    Fonte: OpenWeather

    Música

    Grammy 2020: conheça a lista de vencedores da 62ª edição

    A premiação, que elege o melhor da música, deu destaque para novos talentos, como Lizzo, Lin Nas X e a grande vencedora da noite: Billie Eilish, que fez história ao se tornar a artista mais jovem a conquistar o álbum do ano e levou para casa as quatro principais estatuetas

    Grande vencedora da noite: Billie Eilish, que fez história ao se tornar a artista mais jovem a conquistar o álbum do ano | Foto: Reprodução

    A 62ª edição do Grammy aconteceu no último domingo, 26 de janeiro, comandada pela cantora Alicia Keys. A premiação, que elege o melhor da música, deu destaque para novos talentos, como Lizzo, Lin Nas X e a grande vencedora da noite: Billie Eilish, que fez história ao se tornar a artista mais jovem a conquistar o álbum do ano e levou para casa as quatro principais estatuetas – álbum, música e gravação do ano, e artista revelação.

    Confira abaixo os principais vencedores:

    Álbum do ano

    When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish – VENCEDORA

    I,I — Bon Iver

    Norman F***ing Rockwell — Lana Del Rey

    Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

    I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

    7 — Lil Nas X

    Cuz I Love You — Lizzo

    Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

    Gravação do ano

    Bad Guy — Billie Eilish – VENCEDORA

    Hey, Ma — Bon Iver

    7 Rings — Ariana Grande

    Hard Place — H.E.R.

    Talk — Khalid

    Old Town Road — Lil Nas X e Billy Ray Cyrus

    Truth Hurts — Lizzo

    Sunflower — Post Malone e Swae Lee

    Música do ano

    Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell e Finneas O’Connell – VENCEDORA

    Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey e Lori McKenna

    Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth e Tanya Tucker

    Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. e Rodney Jerkins

    Lover — Taylor Swift

    Norman F***ing Rockwell — Jack Antonoff e Lana Del Rey

    Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn e Sam Roman

    Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson e Jesse Saint John

    Artista revelação

    Billie Eilish – VENCEDORA

    Black Pumas

    Lil Nas X

    Lizzo

    Maggie Rogers

    Rosalía

    Tank and the Bangas

    Yola

    Billie Eilish discursa ao receber o Grammy de artista revelação no Staples Center Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Melhor performance pop solo

    Truth Hurts — Lizzo – VENCEDORA

    Spirit — Beyoncé

    Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

    7 Rings — Ariana Grande

    You Need To Calm Down — Taylor Swift

    Lizzo leva o Grammy de melhor Performance Pop Solo pela música ‘Truth Hurts’ //Getty Images

    Melhor performance de rap/sung

    Higher — DJ Khaled feat Nipsey Hussle & John Legend -VENCEDORA

    Drip Too Hard — Lil Baby & Gunna

    Panini — Lil Nas X

    Ballin — Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

    The London — Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

    Melhor Performance de R&B

    Come Home — Anderson .Paak feat André 3000 – VENCEDOR

    Love Again — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

    Could’ve Been — H.E.R. feat Bryson Tiller

    Exactly How I Feel — Lizzo feat Gucci Mane

    Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye

    Melhor Performance de Duo/Grupo Country

    Speechless— Dan + Shay – VENCEDORES

    Brand New Man — Brooks & Dunn e Luke Combs

    I Don’t Remember Me (Before You) — Brothers Osborne

    The Daughters — Little Big Town

    Common — Maren Morris e Brandi Carlile

    Melhor Performance de R&B tradicional

    Jerome — Lizzo – VENCEDORA

    Time Today — BJ The Chicago Kid

    Steady Love — India.Arie

    Real Games — Lucky Daye

    Built For Love — PJ Morton e Jazmine Sullivan

    Lizzo posa com suas três estatuetas na 62ª edição do Grammy Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    Melhor performance de metal

    7empest — Tool – VENCEDOR

    Astorolus – The Great Octopus — Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

    Humanicide — Death Angel

    Bow Down — I Prevail

    Unleashed — Killswitch Engage

    Melhor álbum vocal de pop

    When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish – VENCEDOR

    The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

    Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

    No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

    Lover — Taylor Swift

    Melhor performance de pop em grupo ou duo

    Old Town Road — Lil Nas X e Billy Ray Cyrus – VENCEDOR

    Boyfriend — Ariana Grande e Social House

    Sucker — Jonas Brothers

    Señorita — Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello

    Melhor música de rock

    This Land — Gary Clark Jr. – VENCEDOR

    Fear Inoculum — Tool

    Give Yourself a Try —The 1975

    Harmony Hall —  Vampire Weekend

    History Repeats — Brittany Howard

    Melhor Performance de Rock

    This Land —  Gary Clark Jr. – VENCEDOR

    Pretty Waste — Bones UK

    History Repeats — Brittany Howard

    Woman — Karen O & Danger Mouse

    Too Bad — Rival Sons

    Melhor álbum de R&B

    Venture — Anderson .Paak – VENCEDOR

    1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid

    Painted — Lucky Daye

    Ella Mai — Ella Mai

    Paul — PJ Morton

    Melhor Álbum de rap

    Igor — Tyler, The Creator -VENCEDOR

    Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville

    Championships — Meek Mill

    I Am > I Was — 21 Savage

    The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

    Tyler, the Creator discursa ao receber Grammy de Melhor Álbum de Rap Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Melhor álbum vocal de pop tradicional

    Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters – VENCEDOR

    Sì — Andrea Bocelli

    Love — Michael Bublé

    A Legendary Christmas — John Legend

    Walls — Barbra Streisand

    Melhor álbum de country

    While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker – VENCEDOR

    Desperate Man — Eric Church

    Stronger Than The Truth — Reba McEntire

    Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies

    Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

    Melhor álbum de rock

    Social Cues — Cage The Elephant – VENCEDOR

    In The End — The Cranberries

    Trauma — I Prevail

    Feral Roots — Rival Sons

    Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

    Melhor álbum de rock, música urbana e alternativa latina

    Rosalia — El Mal Querer – VENCEDOR

    Bad Bunny — X 100PRE

    J Balvin & Bad Bunny — Oasis

    Flor de Toloache  — Indestrutible

    iLe — Almadura

    Melhor álbum de música alternativa

    Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend – VENCEDOR

    U.F.O.F. — Big Thief

    Assume Form — James Blake

    I,I — Bon Iver

    Anima — Thom Yorke

    Melhor álbum contemporâneo urbano

    Cuz I Love You — Lizzo – VENCEDOR

    Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy

    Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow

    Saturn — NAO

    Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez


    62ª edição do Grammy alicia Keys, artistas Billie Eilish Lin Nas X Lizzo vencedores
