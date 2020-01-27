Música
Grammy 2020: conheça a lista de vencedores da 62ª edição
A premiação, que elege o melhor da música, deu destaque para novos talentos, como Lizzo, Lin Nas X e a grande vencedora da noite: Billie Eilish, que fez história ao se tornar a artista mais jovem a conquistar o álbum do ano e levou para casa as quatro principais estatuetas
A 62ª edição do Grammy aconteceu no último domingo, 26 de janeiro, comandada pela cantora Alicia Keys. A premiação, que elege o melhor da música, deu destaque para novos talentos, como Lizzo, Lin Nas X e a grande vencedora da noite: Billie Eilish, que fez história ao se tornar a artista mais jovem a conquistar o álbum do ano e levou para casa as quatro principais estatuetas – álbum, música e gravação do ano, e artista revelação.
Confira abaixo os principais vencedores:
Álbum do ano
When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish – VENCEDORA
I,I — Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell — Lana Del Rey
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You — Lizzo
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Gravação do ano
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish – VENCEDORA
Hey, Ma — Bon Iver
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
Hard Place — H.E.R.
Talk — Khalid
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X e Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
Sunflower — Post Malone e Swae Lee
Música do ano
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell e Finneas O’Connell – VENCEDORA
Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey e Lori McKenna
Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth e Tanya Tucker
Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. e Rodney Jerkins
Lover — Taylor Swift
Norman F***ing Rockwell — Jack Antonoff e Lana Del Rey
Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn e Sam Roman
Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson e Jesse Saint John
Artista revelação
Billie Eilish – VENCEDORA
Black Pumas
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Billie Eilish discursa ao receber o Grammy de artista revelação no Staples Center Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Melhor performance pop solo
Truth Hurts — Lizzo – VENCEDORA
Spirit — Beyoncé
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
You Need To Calm Down — Taylor Swift
Lizzo leva o Grammy de melhor Performance Pop Solo pela música ‘Truth Hurts’ //Getty Images
Melhor performance de rap/sung
Higher — DJ Khaled feat Nipsey Hussle & John Legend -VENCEDORA
Drip Too Hard — Lil Baby & Gunna
Panini — Lil Nas X
Ballin — Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
The London — Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Melhor Performance de R&B
Come Home — Anderson .Paak feat André 3000 – VENCEDOR
Love Again — Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could’ve Been — H.E.R. feat Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel — Lizzo feat Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye
Melhor Performance de Duo/Grupo Country
Speechless— Dan + Shay – VENCEDORES
Brand New Man — Brooks & Dunn e Luke Combs
I Don’t Remember Me (Before You) — Brothers Osborne
The Daughters — Little Big Town
Common — Maren Morris e Brandi Carlile
Melhor Performance de R&B tradicional
Jerome — Lizzo – VENCEDORA
Time Today — BJ The Chicago Kid
Steady Love — India.Arie
Real Games — Lucky Daye
Built For Love — PJ Morton e Jazmine Sullivan
Lizzo posa com suas três estatuetas na 62ª edição do Grammy Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Melhor performance de metal
7empest — Tool – VENCEDOR
Astorolus – The Great Octopus — Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
Humanicide — Death Angel
Bow Down — I Prevail
Unleashed — Killswitch Engage
Melhor álbum vocal de pop
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish – VENCEDOR
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift
Melhor performance de pop em grupo ou duo
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X e Billy Ray Cyrus – VENCEDOR
Boyfriend — Ariana Grande e Social House
Sucker — Jonas Brothers
Señorita — Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello
Melhor música de rock
This Land — Gary Clark Jr. – VENCEDOR
Fear Inoculum — Tool
Give Yourself a Try —The 1975
Harmony Hall — Vampire Weekend
History Repeats — Brittany Howard
Melhor Performance de Rock
This Land — Gary Clark Jr. – VENCEDOR
Pretty Waste — Bones UK
History Repeats — Brittany Howard
Woman — Karen O & Danger Mouse
Too Bad — Rival Sons
Melhor álbum de R&B
Venture — Anderson .Paak – VENCEDOR
1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted — Lucky Daye
Ella Mai — Ella Mai
Paul — PJ Morton
Melhor Álbum de rap
Igor — Tyler, The Creator -VENCEDOR
Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville
Championships — Meek Mill
I Am > I Was — 21 Savage
The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae
Tyler, the Creator discursa ao receber Grammy de Melhor Álbum de Rap Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Melhor álbum vocal de pop tradicional
Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters – VENCEDOR
Sì — Andrea Bocelli
Love — Michael Bublé
A Legendary Christmas — John Legend
Walls — Barbra Streisand
Melhor álbum de country
While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker – VENCEDOR
Desperate Man — Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth — Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
Melhor álbum de rock
Social Cues — Cage The Elephant – VENCEDOR
In The End — The Cranberries
Trauma — I Prevail
Feral Roots — Rival Sons
Amo — Bring Me The Horizon
Melhor álbum de rock, música urbana e alternativa latina
Rosalia — El Mal Querer – VENCEDOR
Bad Bunny — X 100PRE
J Balvin & Bad Bunny — Oasis
Flor de Toloache — Indestrutible
iLe — Almadura
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend – VENCEDOR
U.F.O.F. — Big Thief
Assume Form — James Blake
I,I — Bon Iver
Anima — Thom Yorke
Melhor álbum contemporâneo urbano
Cuz I Love You — Lizzo – VENCEDOR
Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy
Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn — NAO
Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez