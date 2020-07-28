Veja a lista dos indicados ao Emmy 2020

| Foto: Divulgação

O Emmy, principal premiação da televisão americana, anunciou nesta terça-feira (28) os indicados da edição de 2020. Veja alguns destaques:

“Watchmen”, sucesso da HBO baseado em HQ, é a série mais indicada do ano, com 26;

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” é o grande das séries de comédia, com 20 indicações. "Schitt's Creek" teve 15;

Entre as séries dramáticas, “Ozark” e “Succession" empataram com 18 indicações cada;

A Netflix liderou as indicações este ano, com 160. A HBO, principal concorrente, teve 107 indicações;

Zendaya, concorrendo por "Euphoria", foi a surpresa da lista;

Nas redes sociais, além de 'Watchmen", fãs comemoraram as indicações de Zendaya, "Stranger Things" e Regina King. Fãs também criticaram a falta de indicações a Viola Davis e Elizabeth Moss;

Um dos destaque de 2019, a comédia "Barry" não entrou na disputa este ano.

As indicações foram anunciadas pelas atrizes Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox e Tatiana Maslany, o ator Josh Gad e o presidente da Academia, Frank Scherma.

O Emmy será celebrado em 20 de setembro. O apresentador Jimmy Kimmel será o anfitrião da cerimônia

Indicados nas principais categorias:

Melhor série de drama

"Better Call Saul"

“The Crown”

“O conto da aia”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

Melhor série de comédia

“Curb your enthusiasm”

“Dead to me”

“The good place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Schitt's Creek"

“What we do in the shaddows”

Melhor minissérie

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

“''Watchmen”

Melhor ator em série dramática

Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown - “This is us”

Steve Carell - "The Morning show"

Brian Cox - "Succession"

Billy Porter - “Pose”

Jeremy Strong - "Succession"

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Olivia Colman - “The Crown”

Laura Linney - "Ozark"

Jennifer Aniston - "The Morning Show"

Jodie Comer - “Killing Eve”

Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”

Zendaya - "Euphoria"

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"

Ted Danson - "The good place"

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"

Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"

Ramy Yousseff - "Ramy"

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Christina Applegate - "Dead to me"

Linda Cardellini - "Dead to me"

Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tracee Ellis Ross - "Black-ish"

Issa Rae - "Insecure"

Catherine O'hara - "Schitt's Creek"

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Jeremy Irons - "'Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman - "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal - "Normal people"

Jeremy Pope - "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffallo - "I know this much is true"

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Cate Blanchett - “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas - “Unorthodox”

Regina King - “'Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer - “Self made”

Kerry Washington - “Little fires everywhere”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Giancarlo Esposito - “Better Call Saul”

Bradley Whitford - “O conto da aia”

Billy Crudup - “The Morning show”

Mark Duplass - “The Morning show”

Nicholas Braun - “Succession”

Kieran Culkin - “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen - “Succession”

Jeffrey Wright - "Westworld"

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Laura Dern - “Big Little Lies”

Meryl Streep - “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter - "The Crown"

Samira Wiley - "O conto da aia"

Fiona Shaw - “Killing Eve”

Julia Garner - “Ozark”

Sarah Snook - "Succession"

Thandie Newton - "Westworld"

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Betty Gilpin - “Glow”

D'Arcy Carden - “The good place”

Yvonne Orji - “Insecure”

Alex Borstein - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Marin Hinkle - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon - “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong - “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek"

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Andre Braugher - “Brooklyn 99”

William Jackson Harper - “The good place”

Alan Arkin - “The Kominsky Method”

Sterling K. Brown - “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tony Shalhoub - “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Mahershala Ali - Ramy

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy - Schitt’s Creek”

Melhor reality show de competição

“The masked singer”

“Nailed it!”

“RuPaul Drag Race”

“Top chef”

“The voice”

Melhor programa de variedades

“The daily show with Trevor Noah”

“Full frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel live!”

“Last week tonight with John Oliver”

“The late show with Stephen Colbert”

Melhor filme para TV

“American Son”

“Bad education”

“Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”