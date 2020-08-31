Ganhadores
Veja a lista completa dos vencedores do VMA 2020
Lady Gaga recebeu a maior quantidade de prêmios do VMA 2020
Mundo - O MTV Video Music Awards 2020 aconteceu neste domingo (30), em Nova Iorque, premiando grandes nomes da música. Os principais vencedores da noite foram Lady Gaga, com cinco prêmios, Ariana Grande e o grupo BTS, com quatro prêmios cada.
Porém, o prêmio mais aguardado da noite foi para um outro artista. The Weeknd venceu a categoria de "Clipe do Ano".
Vale destacar que Lady Gaga foi a primeira vencedora do TRICON Awards. Esse novo prêmio reconhece o trabalho de artistas multifacetados.
O VMA 2020 não teve o prêmio "Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award", que reconhece a videografia dos artistas e sua importância para a mundo da música.
Veja abaixo a lista completa com os nomeados e os vencedores desta edição do VMA:
TRICON AWARDS
Lady Gaga
VÍDEO DO ANO
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights” – VENCEDOR
ARTISTA DO ANO
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga – VENCEDOR
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
CANÇÃO DO ANO
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Lady Gaga – "Rain On Me (With Ariana Grande)" – VENCEDOR
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Lady Gaga – “Rain On Me (With Ariana Grande)” – VENCEDOR
MELHOR CLIPE POP
BTS – "ON" – VENCEDOR
Halsey – “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
MELHOR CLIPE HIP-HOP
DaBaby – “BOP”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage” – VENCEDOR
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
MELHOR CLIPE DO ROCK
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Coldplay – "Orphans" – VENCEDOR
Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers – “Caution”
MELHOR CLIPE ALTERNATIVO
The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
FINNEAS – “Let's Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey – “Doin' Time”
Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine” – VENCEDOR
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
MELHOR CLIPE LATINO
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
J Balvin – “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Maluma – "Qué Pena (With J Balvin)" – VENCEDOR
MELHOR CLIPE DE R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – VENCEDOR
MELHOR CLIPE DE K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
BTS – "ON" – VENCEDOR
EXO – “Obsession”
Monsta X – “SOMEONE'S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet – “Psycho”
MELHOR VÍDEO "FOR GOOD"
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
H.E.R. – "I Can't Breathe" – VENCEDOR
EXO – “Obsession”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
MELHOR CLIPE CASEIRO
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande – "Stuck With U (with Justin Bieber)” – VENCEDOR
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Drake – “Toosie Slide”
John Legend – “Bigger Love”
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
MELHOR PERFORMANCE NA QUARENTENA
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV's Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home – VENCEDOR
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
Billie Eilish – “xanny”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now”
Harry Styles – “Adore You”
Taylor Swift – "The Man" – VENCEDOR
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
MELHOR CINEMATOGRAFIA
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”
Lady Gaga – "Rain On Me (With Ariana Grande)" – VENCEDOR
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”
Dua Lipa – “Physical”
Harry Styles – “Adore You”
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter” – VENCEDOR
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
Dua Lipa – "Physical" – VENCEDOR
Harry Styles – “Adore You”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
MELHOR COREOGRAFIA
BTS – "ON" – VENCEDOR
CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”
DaBaby – “BOP”
Dua Lipa – “Physical”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Normani – “Motivation”
MELHOR EDIÇÃO
Halsey – “Graveyard”
James Blake – “Can't Believe the Way We Flow”
Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – VENCEDOR
ROSALÍA – “A Palé”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
MELHOR ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO
Doja Cat – VENCEDORA
Lewis Capaldi
Yungblud
MELHOR GRUPO
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
BLACKPINK
BTS – VENCEDOR
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
MONSTA X
Now United
twenty one pilots
MELHOR CANÇÃO DO VERÃO
BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - VENCEDOR
WAP – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Rockstar – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Popstar – DJ Khaled feat. Drake
Say So – Doja Cat
Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
Whats Poppin – Jack Harlow
We Paid – Lil Baby feat. 22 Dugg
Savage (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus
The Woo – Pop Smoke feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch
Roses – SAINt JHN
Tap In – Saweetie
Cardigan – Taylor Swift
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
