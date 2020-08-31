Veja a lista completa dos vencedores do VMA 2020

    Fonte: OpenWeather

    Mundo - O MTV Video Music Awards 2020 aconteceu neste domingo (30), em Nova Iorque, premiando grandes nomes da música. Os principais vencedores da noite foram Lady Gaga, com cinco prêmios, Ariana Grande e o grupo BTS, com quatro prêmios cada.

    Porém, o prêmio mais aguardado da noite foi para um outro artista. The Weeknd venceu a categoria de "Clipe do Ano".

    Vale destacar que Lady Gaga foi a primeira vencedora do TRICON Awards. Esse novo prêmio reconhece o trabalho de artistas multifacetados.

    O VMA 2020 não teve o prêmio "Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award", que reconhece a videografia dos artistas e sua importância para a mundo da música.

    Veja abaixo a lista completa com os nomeados e os vencedores desta edição do VMA:

    TRICON AWARDS

    Lady Gaga

    VÍDEO DO ANO

    Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
    Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
    Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
    Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
    Taylor Swift – “The Man”
    The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights” – VENCEDOR

    ARTISTA DO ANO
    DaBaby
    Justin Bieber
    Lady Gaga – VENCEDOR
    Megan Thee Stallion
    Post Malone
    The Weeknd

    CANÇÃO DO ANO
    Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
    Doja Cat – “Say So”
    Lady Gaga – "Rain On Me (With Ariana Grande)" – VENCEDOR
    Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
    Post Malone – “Circles”
    Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

    MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO
    Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
    Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
    Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
    Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
    Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
    Lady Gaga – “Rain On Me (With Ariana Grande)” – VENCEDOR

    MELHOR CLIPE POP
    BTS – "ON" – VENCEDOR
    Halsey – “You should be sad”
    Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
    Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
    Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
    Taylor Swift – “Lover”

    MELHOR CLIPE HIP-HOP
    DaBaby – “BOP”
    Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
    Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
    Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage” – VENCEDOR
    Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
    Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

    MELHOR CLIPE DO ROCK
    blink-182 – “Happy Days”
    Coldplay – "Orphans" – VENCEDOR
    Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
    Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
    Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
    The Killers – “Caution”

    MELHOR CLIPE ALTERNATIVO
    The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
    All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
    FINNEAS – “Let's Fall in Love for the Night”
    Lana Del Rey – “Doin' Time”
    Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine” – VENCEDOR
    twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

    MELHOR CLIPE LATINO
    Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
    Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
    Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
    J Balvin – “Amarillo”
    Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
    Maluma – "Qué Pena (With J Balvin)" – VENCEDOR


    MELHOR CLIPE DE R&B
    Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
    Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
    H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
    Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
    Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
    The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – VENCEDOR


    MELHOR CLIPE DE K-POP
    (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
    BTS – "ON" – VENCEDOR
    EXO – “Obsession”
    Monsta X – “SOMEONE'S SOMEONE”
    Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
    Red Velvet – “Psycho”

    MELHOR VÍDEO "FOR GOOD"
    Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
    Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
    Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
    H.E.R. – "I Can't Breathe" – VENCEDOR
    EXO – “Obsession”
    Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
    Taylor Swift – “The Man”

    MELHOR CLIPE CASEIRO
    5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
    Ariana Grande – "Stuck With U (with Justin Bieber)” – VENCEDOR
    blink-182 – “Happy Days”
    Drake – “Toosie Slide”
    John Legend – “Bigger Love”
    twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

    MELHOR PERFORMANCE NA QUARENTENA
    Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV's Prom-athon
    CNCO – Unplugged At Home – VENCEDOR
    DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
    John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
    Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
    Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

    MELHOR DIREÇÃO
    Billie Eilish – “xanny”
    Doja Cat – “Say So”
    Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now”
    Harry Styles – “Adore You”
    Taylor Swift – "The Man" – VENCEDOR
    The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

    MELHOR CINEMATOGRAFIA
    5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”
    Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”
    Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
    Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”
    Lady Gaga – "Rain On Me (With Ariana Grande)" – VENCEDOR
    The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

    MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE
    A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”
    Dua Lipa – “Physical”
    Harry Styles – “Adore You”
    Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter” – VENCEDOR
    Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”
    Taylor Swift – “Lover”

    MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
    Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
    Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
    Dua Lipa – "Physical" – VENCEDOR
    Harry Styles – “Adore You”
    Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
    Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

    MELHOR COREOGRAFIA
    BTS – "ON" – VENCEDOR
    CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”
    DaBaby – “BOP”
    Dua Lipa – “Physical”
    Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
    Normani – “Motivation”

    MELHOR EDIÇÃO
    Halsey – “Graveyard”
    James Blake – “Can't Believe the Way We Flow”
    Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
    Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – VENCEDOR
    ROSALÍA – “A Palé”
    The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

    MELHOR ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO
    Doja Cat – VENCEDORA
    Lewis Capaldi
    Yungblud

    MELHOR GRUPO
    5 Seconds of Summer
    The 1975
    BLACKPINK
    BTS – VENCEDOR
    Chloe x Halle
    CNCO
    Little Mix
    MONSTA X
    Now United
    twenty one pilots

    MELHOR CANÇÃO DO VERÃO
    BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - VENCEDOR
    WAP – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
    Rockstar – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
    Popstar – DJ Khaled feat. Drake
    Say So – Doja Cat
    Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
    Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
    Whats Poppin – Jack Harlow
    We Paid – Lil Baby feat. 22 Dugg
    Savage (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
    Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus
    The Woo – Pop Smoke feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch
    Roses – SAINt JHN
    Tap In – Saweetie
    Cardigan – Taylor Swift
    Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

