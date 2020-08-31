Veja a lista completa dos vencedores do VMA 2020

Premiação ocorreu neste domingo (30) | Foto: Divulgação

Mundo - O MTV Video Music Awards 2020 aconteceu neste domingo (30), em Nova Iorque, premiando grandes nomes da música. Os principais vencedores da noite foram Lady Gaga, com cinco prêmios, Ariana Grande e o grupo BTS, com quatro prêmios cada.

Porém, o prêmio mais aguardado da noite foi para um outro artista. The Weeknd venceu a categoria de "Clipe do Ano".

Vale destacar que Lady Gaga foi a primeira vencedora do TRICON Awards. Esse novo prêmio reconhece o trabalho de artistas multifacetados.

O VMA 2020 não teve o prêmio "Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award", que reconhece a videografia dos artistas e sua importância para a mundo da música.

Veja abaixo a lista completa com os nomeados e os vencedores desta edição do VMA:

TRICON AWARDS

Lady Gaga

VÍDEO DO ANO

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights” – VENCEDOR

ARTISTA DO ANO

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga – VENCEDOR

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd



CANÇÃO DO ANO

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga – "Rain On Me (With Ariana Grande)" – VENCEDOR

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”



MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga – “Rain On Me (With Ariana Grande)” – VENCEDOR



MELHOR CLIPE POP

BTS – "ON" – VENCEDOR

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

MELHOR CLIPE HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage” – VENCEDOR

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

MELHOR CLIPE DO ROCK

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – "Orphans" – VENCEDOR

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

MELHOR CLIPE ALTERNATIVO

The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let's Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin' Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine” – VENCEDOR

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

MELHOR CLIPE LATINO

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma – "Qué Pena (With J Balvin)" – VENCEDOR



MELHOR CLIPE DE R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – VENCEDOR



MELHOR CLIPE DE K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – "ON" – VENCEDOR

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE'S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

MELHOR VÍDEO "FOR GOOD"

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – "I Can't Breathe" – VENCEDOR

EXO – “Obsession”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

MELHOR CLIPE CASEIRO

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande – "Stuck With U (with Justin Bieber)” – VENCEDOR

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

MELHOR PERFORMANCE NA QUARENTENA

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV's Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home – VENCEDOR

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Billie Eilish – “xanny”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Taylor Swift – "The Man" – VENCEDOR

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”



MELHOR CINEMATOGRAFIA

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

Lady Gaga – "Rain On Me (With Ariana Grande)" – VENCEDOR

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”



MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter” – VENCEDOR

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”



MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Dua Lipa – "Physical" – VENCEDOR

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”



MELHOR COREOGRAFIA

BTS – "ON" – VENCEDOR

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”



MELHOR EDIÇÃO

Halsey – “Graveyard”

James Blake – “Can't Believe the Way We Flow”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – VENCEDOR

ROSALÍA – “A Palé”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

MELHOR ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

Doja Cat – VENCEDORA

Lewis Capaldi

Yungblud

MELHOR GRUPO

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

BTS – VENCEDOR

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

MELHOR CANÇÃO DO VERÃO

BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - VENCEDOR

WAP – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Rockstar – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

Popstar – DJ Khaled feat. Drake

Say So – Doja Cat

Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

Whats Poppin – Jack Harlow

We Paid – Lil Baby feat. 22 Dugg

Savage (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus

The Woo – Pop Smoke feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch

Roses – SAINt JHN

Tap In – Saweetie

Cardigan – Taylor Swift

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Leia mais:

Johnny Jack Mesclado e DJ Kimo fazem última live do Malaba Jam

Escola de Arte abre inscrições para cursos com vagas limitadas; veja