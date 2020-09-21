'Schitt's Creek' e 'Succession' vencem o Emmy; veja lista completa

Mesmo em quarentena, o Emmy Awards, a maior premiação da televisão americana, aconteceu na noite de domingo (20), premiando os melhores nomes das telinhas. A apresentação ficou a cargo de Jimmy Kimmel, em uma cerimônia que pela primeira vez foi gravada remotamente, de 140 lugares, por causa da pandemia.

Durante o evento, o ator Tyler Perry foi homenageado e levou o prêmio honorário de conjunto da obra, apresentado por Oprah Winfrey. Já "Schitt's Creek" foi uma das grandes vencedoras da noite, conquistando sete estatuetas e batendo recordes. Em seguida ficou "Succession" e "Watchmen", ambas com quatro prêmios cada.

Veja abaixo os vencedores:

Melhor série de drama

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"O conto da aia"

"Killing Eve"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession" (Ganhador)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Laura Dern - “Big Little Lies”

Meryl Streep - “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter - "The Crown"

Samira Wiley - "O conto da aia"

Fiona Shaw - “Killing Eve”

Julia Garner - “Ozark” (Ganhador)

Sarah Snook - "Succession"

Thandie Newton - "Westworld"

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Giancarlo Esposito - “Better Call Saul”

Bradley Whitford - “O conto da aia”

Billy Crudup - “The Morning show” (Ganhador)

Mark Duplass - “The Morning show”

Nicholas Braun - “Succession”

Kieran Culkin - “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen - “Succession”

Jeffrey Wright - "Westworld"

Melhor direção em série de drama

Lesli Linka Glatter - "Homeland"

Alik Sakharov - "Ozark"

Ben Semanoff - "Ozark"

Andrij Parekh - "Succession" (Ganhador)

Mark Mylod - "Succession"

Benjamin Caron - "The Crown"

Jessica Hobbs - "The Crown"

Mimi Leder - "The Morning Show"

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

Better Call Saul - "Bad Choice Road"

Better Call Saul - "Bagman"

Ozark - "Boss Fight"

Ozark - "Fire Pink"

Ozark - "All In"

Succession - "This Is Not For Tears" (Ganhador)

The Crown - "Aberfan"

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Olivia Colman - “The Crown”

Laura Linney - "Ozark"

Jennifer Aniston - "The Morning Show"

Jodie Comer - “Killing Eve”

Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”

Zendaya - "Euphoria" (Ganhador)

Melhor ator em série dramática

Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown - “This is us”

Steve Carell - "The Morning show"

Brian Cox - "Succession"

Billy Porter - “Pose”

Jeremy Strong - "Succession" (Ganhador)

Melhor reality show de competição

"The Masked Singer"

"Nailed It!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (Ganhador)

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Melhor minissérie

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen” (Ganhador)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para TV

Uzo Aduba - "Mrs. America" (Ganhador)

Toni Collette - "Unbelievable"

Margo Martindale - "Mrs. America"

Jean Smart - "Watchmen"

Holland Taylor - "Hollywood"

Tracey Ullman - "Mrs. America"

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para TV

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - "Watchmen" (Ganhador)

Jovan Adepo - "Watchmen"

Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend"

Louis Gossett Jr - "Watchmen"

Dylan McDermott - "Hollywood"

Jim Parsons - "Hollywood"

Melhor direção em minissérie ou filme para TV

Lynn Shelton - "Little Fires Everywhere"

Lenny Abrahamson - "Normal People"

Maria Schrader - "Unorthodox" (Ganhador)

Nicole Kassell - "Watchmen"

Steph Green - "Watchmen"

Stephen Williams - "Watchmen"

Melhor roteiro em minissérie ou filme para TV

"Mrs. America" - "Shirley"

"Normal People" - "Episode 3"

"Unbelievable"- "Episode 1"

"Unorthodox" - "Part 1"

"Watchmen" - "This Extraordinary Being" (Ganhador)

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Jeremy Irons - "'Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman - "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal - "Normal people"

Jeremy Pope - "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffallo - "I know this much is true" (Ganhador)



Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Cate Blanchett - “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas - “Unorthodox”

Regina King - “'Watchmen” (Ganhador)

Octavia Spencer - “Self made”

Kerry Washington - “Little fires everywhere”

Melhor programa de variedades

“The daily show with Trevor Noah”

“Full frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel live!”

“Last week tonight with John Oliver” (Ganhador)

“The late show with Stephen Colbert”

Melhor série de comédia

“Curb your enthusiasm”

“Dead to me”

“The good place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Schitt's Creek" (Ganhador)

“What we do in the shadows”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Betty Gilpin - “Glow”

D'Arcy Carden - “The good place”

Yvonne Orji - “Insecure”

Alex Borstein - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Marin Hinkle - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon - “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong - “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek" (Ganhador)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Andre Braugher - “Brooklyn 99”

William Jackson Harper - “The good place”

Alan Arkin - “The Kominsky Method”

Sterling K. Brown - “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tony Shalhoub - “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Mahershala Ali - "Ramy"

Kenan Thompson - "Saturday Night Live"

Dan Levy - ''Schitt’s Creek” (Ganhador)

Melhor direção em série de comédia

Gail Mancuso - "Modern Family"

Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"

Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy - "Schitt's Creek" (Ganhador)

Matt Shakman - "The Great"

Amy Sherman-Palladino - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Daniel Palladino - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

James Burrows - "Will & Grace"

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

Schitt's Creek - "Happy Ending" (Ganhador)

Schitt's Creek - "The Presidential Suite"

The Good Place - "Whenever You're Ready"

The Great - "The Great"

What We Do in the Shadows - "Collaboration"

What We Do in the Shadows - "Ghosts"

What We Do in the Shadows - "On The Run"

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"

Ted Danson - "The good place"

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek" (Ganhador)

Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"

Ramy Yousseff - "Ramy"

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Christina Applegate - "Dead to me"

Linda Cardellini - "Dead to me"

Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tracee Ellis Ross - "Black-ish"

Issa Rae - "Insecure"

Catherine O'hara - "Schitt's Creek" (Ganhador)

Leia mais:

'Agentes Selvagens' e 'Alice Júnior' estreiam nas telonas de Manaus

Google muda definição de 'patroa' após críticas de Anitta