Música do ano
Confira a lista de artistas indicados ao Grammy 2021
Os destaques nas categorias principais foram Beyoncé e Dua Lipa, que concorrem em dois dos prêmios do Grammy 2021
O Grammy 2021 anunciou sua lista de indicados nesta terça-feira (24). Os destaques nas categorias principais foram Beyoncé e Dua Lipa, que concorrem em dois dos prêmios mais prestigiados do evento (canção e gravação do ano).
O cantor The Weeknd não recebeu nenhuma indicação, apesar do trabalho no álbum ''The After Hour'' ser aclamado pela crítica, e ser apontado como um dos favoritos para a premiação.
Confira a lista com os indicados nas principais categorias abaixo:
PRODUTOR DO ANO
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” — Fiona Apple
“Hyperspace” — Beck
“Punisher” — Phoebe Bridgers
“Jaime” — Brittany Howard
“The Slow Rush” — Tame Impala
PERFORMANCE DE METAL
“Bum-Rush” — Body Count
“Underneath” — Code Orange
“The In-Between” — In This Moment
“Bloodmoney” — Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live” — Power Trip
PERFORMANCE DE ROCK
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple
“Not” — Big Thief
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps” — HAIM
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard
“Daylight” — Grace Potter
MÚSICA DE ROCK
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore (Phoebe Bridgers)
“Lost in Yesterday” — Kevin Parker (Tame Impala)
“Not” — Adrianne Lenker (Big Thief)
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple (Fiona Apple)
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard (Brittany Howard)
ÁLBUM DE ROCK
“A Hero’s Death” — Fontaines D.C.
“Kiwanuka” — Michael Kiwanuka
“Daylight” — Grace Potter
“Sound & Fury” — Sturgill Simpson
“The New Abnormal” — The Strokes
TRILHA SONORA DE MÍDIA VISUAL
Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança
Bill & Ted: Encare a Música
Eurovision
Festival Eurovision da Canção: A Saga de Sigrit e Lars
Frozen 2
Jojo Rabbit
TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL PARA MÍDIA VISUAL
Ad Astra - Max Richter
Becoming - Kamasi Washington
Coringa - Hildur Guðnadóttir
1917 - Thomas Newman
Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker - John Williams
MÚSICA PARA MÍDIA VISUAL
"Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats) — Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift
"Carried Me With You" (Dois Irmãos: Uma Jornada Fantástica) — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth
“Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
“No Time to Die" (007 Sem Tempo Para Morrer) — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell
“Stand Up" (Harriet) - Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
CLIPE MUSICAL
“Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé
“Life Is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak
“Adore You” — Harry Styles
“Goliath” — Woodkid
FILME DE MÚSICA
“Beastie Boys Story” — Beastie Boys
“Black Is King” — Beyoncé
“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” — Freestyle Love Supreme
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice” — Linda Ronstadt
“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” — ZZ Top
PERFORMANCE R&B
“Lightning & Thunder” — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“All I Need” — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $Ign
“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard
“See Me” — Emily King
PERFORMANCE DE R&B TRADICIONAL
“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe X Halle
“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore
“Anything for You” — Ledisi
“Distance” — Yebba
MÚSICA R&B
“Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice (Beyoncé)
“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)
“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende (Chloe X Halle)
“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
ÁLBUM DE R&B PROGRESSIVO
“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko
“Ungodly Hour” — Chloe X Halle
“Free Nationals” — Free Nationals
“F*** Yo Feelings” — Robert Glasper
“It Is What It Is” — Thundercat
ÁLBUM DE R&B
“Happy 2 Be Here” — Ant Clemons
“Take Time” — Giveon
“To Feel Love/D” — Luke James
“Bigger Love” — John Legend
“All Rise” — Gregory Porter
PERFORMANCE RAP
“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop” — Dababy
“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
“Dior” — Pop Smoke
PERFORMANCE DE RAP MELÓDICO
“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak
“The Box” — Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott
MÚSICA DE RAP
“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams (Lil Baby)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron Latour & Ryan Martinez (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro Iv & Rodrick Moore (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
ÁLBUM DE RAP
“Black Habits” — D Smoke
“Alfredo” — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
“A Written Testimony” — Jay Electronica
“King’s Disease” — Nas
“The Allegory Royce” — Da 5’9″
PERFORMANCE DE POP SOLO
“Yummy” — Justin Bieber
“Say So” — Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles
“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift
PERFORMANCE DE POP EM DUO/GRUPO
“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
“Dynamite” — BTS
“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga With Ariana Grande
“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
PERFORMANCE DE POP TRADICIONAL
“Blue Umbrella” — Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
“True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter” — Harry Connick, Jr.
“American Standard” — James Taylor
“Unfollow the Rules” — Rufus Wainwright
“Judy” — Renée Zellweger
ÁLBUM DE POP VOCAL
“Changes” — Justin Bieber
“Chromatica” — Lady Gaga
“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa
“Fine Line” — Harry Styles
“Folklore” — Taylor Swift
ÁLBUM DO ANO
“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko
“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)” — Black Pumas
“Everyday Life” — Coldplay
“Djesse Vol.3” — Jacob Collier
“Women in Music Pt. III” — HAIM
“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa
“Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Post Malone
“Folklore” — Taylor Swift
MÚSICA DO ANO
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice (Beyoncé)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)
“If the World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“Colors” — Black Pumas
“Rockstar” —DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So” — Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Circles” — Post Malone
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Leia mais:
'As Aventuras de Matilda – O Musical’ estreia no Teatro Amazonas
Cine Casarão recebe filmes do Festival de Cinema Francês em Manaus
Gil Valente lança clipe de ‘Índios Urbanos’ neste sábado (28)