Confira a lista de artistas indicados ao Grammy 2021

Os destaques nas categorias principais foram Beyoncé e Dua Lipa, que concorrem em dois dos prêmios do Grammy 2021

Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, BTS e Dua Lipa estão na lista do Grammy 2021
Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, BTS e Dua Lipa estão na lista do Grammy 2021 | Foto: Divulgação

O Grammy 2021 anunciou sua lista de indicados nesta terça-feira (24). Os destaques nas categorias principais foram Beyoncé e Dua Lipa, que concorrem em dois dos prêmios mais prestigiados do evento (canção e gravação do ano).

O cantor The Weeknd não recebeu nenhuma indicação, apesar do trabalho no álbum ''The After Hour'' ser aclamado pela crítica, e ser apontado como um dos favoritos para a premiação. 

Confira a lista com os indicados nas principais categorias abaixo:

PRODUTOR DO ANO

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” — Fiona Apple

“Hyperspace” — Beck

“Punisher” — Phoebe Bridgers

“Jaime” — Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush” — Tame Impala

PERFORMANCE DE METAL

“Bum-Rush” — Body Count

“Underneath” — Code Orange

“The In-Between” — In This Moment

“Bloodmoney” — Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live” — Power Trip

PERFORMANCE DE ROCK

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

“Not” — Big Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — HAIM

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

MÚSICA DE ROCK

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost in Yesterday” — Kevin Parker (Tame Impala)

“Not” — Adrianne Lenker (Big Thief)

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple (Fiona Apple)

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard (Brittany Howard)

ÁLBUM DE ROCK

“A Hero’s Death” — Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka” — Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury” — Sturgill Simpson

“The New Abnormal” — The Strokes

TRILHA SONORA DE MÍDIA VISUAL

Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança

Bill & Ted: Encare a Música

Eurovision

Festival Eurovision da Canção: A Saga de Sigrit e Lars

Frozen 2

Jojo Rabbit

TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL PARA MÍDIA VISUAL

Ad Astra - Max Richter

Becoming - Kamasi Washington

Coringa - Hildur Guðnadóttir

1917 - Thomas Newman

Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker - John Williams

MÚSICA PARA MÍDIA VISUAL

"Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats) — Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift

"Carried Me With You" (Dois Irmãos: Uma Jornada Fantástica) — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth

“Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

“No Time to Die" (007 Sem Tempo Para Morrer) — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell

“Stand Up" (Harriet) - Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

CLIPE MUSICAL

“Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé

“Life Is Good” — Future Featuring Drake

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak

“Adore You” — Harry Styles

“Goliath” — Woodkid

FILME DE MÚSICA

“Beastie Boys Story” — Beastie Boys

“Black Is King” — Beyoncé

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” — Freestyle Love Supreme 

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice” — Linda Ronstadt 

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” — ZZ Top

PERFORMANCE R&B

“Lightning & Thunder” — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“All I Need” — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $Ign

“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard

“See Me” — Emily King

PERFORMANCE DE R&B TRADICIONAL

“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe X Halle

“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore

“Anything for You” — Ledisi

“Distance” — Yebba

MÚSICA R&B

“Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson  (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice (Beyoncé)

“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)

“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende (Chloe X Halle)

“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

ÁLBUM DE R&B PROGRESSIVO

“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour” — Chloe X Halle

“Free Nationals” — Free Nationals

“F*** Yo Feelings” — Robert Glasper

“It Is What It Is” — Thundercat

ÁLBUM DE R&B

“Happy 2 Be Here” — Ant Clemons

“Take Time” — Giveon

“To Feel Love/D” — Luke James

“Bigger Love” — John Legend

“All Rise” — Gregory Porter

PERFORMANCE RAP

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — Dababy

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

PERFORMANCE DE RAP MELÓDICO

“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Drake Featuring Lil Durk

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak

“The Box” — Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott

MÚSICA DE RAP

“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams (Lil Baby)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron Latour & Ryan Martinez (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro Iv & Rodrick Moore (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)

ÁLBUM DE RAP

“Black Habits” — D Smoke

“Alfredo” — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

“A Written Testimony” — Jay Electronica

“King’s Disease” — Nas

“The Allegory Royce” — Da 5’9″

PERFORMANCE DE POP SOLO

“Yummy” — Justin Bieber

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

PERFORMANCE DE POP EM DUO/GRUPO

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga With Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

PERFORMANCE DE POP TRADICIONAL

“Blue Umbrella” — Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian

“True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter” — Harry Connick, Jr.

“American Standard” — James Taylor

“Unfollow the Rules” — Rufus Wainwright

“Judy” — Renée Zellweger

ÁLBUM DE POP VOCAL

“Changes” — Justin Bieber

“Chromatica” — Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

“Fine Line” — Harry Styles

“Folklore” — Taylor Swift

ÁLBUM DO ANO

“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)” — Black Pumas

“Everyday Life” — Coldplay

“Djesse Vol.3” — Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III” — HAIM

“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Post Malone

“Folklore” — Taylor Swift

MÚSICA DO ANO

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” —DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

